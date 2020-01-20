Thefts reported
by businesses
Jan. 14 to 16
Garfield 66, 1029 Garfield Ave.
Walgreens, 4022 N. Belt Highway.
Sally Beauty Supply, 139 N. Belt Highway.
Davis Auto Works, 1925 St. Joseph Ave., burglary and vehicle theft.
Family Farm Center, 1301 S. Riverside Road.
USIC, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 59 Eureka St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported
Jan. 14 to 16
Doug R. Witt, 3104 County Line Road, items stolen at 2222 S. 15th St.
Christina Marie Liechti, 2324 S. 12th St., items stolen at 1029 Garfield Ave.
Ozerou Aoufou, 1807 N. 36th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Jordan K. Reilly, 1219 Felix St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Christopher Ryan Kepner, 1300 Mitchell Ave., vehicle stolen.
Tanner Ray Million, 2702 Bishop Road, vehicle stolen.
Janelle Raye Williams, 2929 Penn St., vehicle stolen at 3223 Penn St.
Jennifer Leigh Brown, 2802 Whitman Drive, burglary and vehicle theft at 1925 St. Joseph Ave.
Sean W. Wood, Faucett, Missouri, items stolen at South Sixth and Angelique streets.
Julia Karen Mosher, 2623 Oakland Ave., items stolen from residence.
Leslie A. Henry, 510 E. Kansas Ave., burglary at 6037 Carnegie St.
Dylan W. Ezzell, 5510 Savannah Road, items stolen at 724 Hamburg Ave.
Annie Tejeda-Cuevas, 3643 Gene Field Road, items stolen from vehicle.
William Lawrence Recor III, 531 E. Missouri Ave., items stolen at 5655 S. Fourth St.
Vandalism reported Jan. 15 to 16
Brea Lynn Young, 414 S. 17th St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
American’s Car Mart, 2504 S. Belt Highway.
Roy Edward Ewing Sr., 3016 Locust St.
Kevin Anthony Talbot, 6501 S. 22nd St., destruction of property at 1605 Commercial St.
Talbot Construction LLC, 1605 Commercial St.