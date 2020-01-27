Thefts reported
by businesses
Jan. 20 to 24
Dillard’s, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
New China Super Buffet, 617 N. Belt Highway.
Kohl’s, 5505 N. Belt Highway.
Freudenthal Home Health, 3001 Frederick Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Specialty Services Inc., Westminster, Colorado, burglary at 3301 Lafayette St.
Jack’s Auto, 6501 Memorial Highway, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.
Dollar General, 4800 S. 50th St.
U-Haul, 1717 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported
Jan. 19 to 24
Roger Waylon Orcutt, 3512 W. Hillview Circle, burglary.
Christopher Richard Jaurigue, Kansas City, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 6509 Washington St.
Matthew Benjamin Vollintine, 1325 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from residence.
Codi Jean Vanover, 2015 Washington Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1208 N. Sixth St.
Henry Chester Jr., 114 S. 12th St., vehicle stolen.
Taylor Ross Utterback, 2905 Sherman Ave., vehicle stolen.
David G. Hart, 2201 N. Leonard Road, vehicle stolen.
Philip N. Henderson, 2606 Patee St., items stolen at 2602 Gene Field Road.
Steven Eugene Davis, 2713 Mary St., burglary and vehicle theft at 1925 St. Joseph Ave.
Michael John Teegarden, Cameron, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 824 Garden St.
Bryan S. Hosley, 1010 Ellsworth Ave., vehicle stolen.
Tristin M. Waggoner, 6002 S. Third St., items stolen from vehicle.
Brynna K. Whitley, 1016 Ridenbaugh St., items stolen from vehicle at 1918 Frederick Ave.
Paul B. Tiemann, 1716 Lafayette St., vehicle stolen.
Alissa Garcia, 2427 Excello Drive, burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Jamie Patrick Omeara, 2516 N. Fifth St., items stolen from vehicle.
Dane Wesley Bradford II, 2824 S. 19th St., burglary at 3507 Pear St.
Lindsey Rochelle Shannon, 1602 Brookside Drive, items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported
Jan. 18 to 24
Angelina Spicer, 1202 S. 19th St.
Ronnie Dean Swope Jr., 6940 S.E. Ajax Road, destruction of property at University Avenue and Bateley Street.
David A. Helfery, 20611 County Road 386, destruction of property at U.S. Highway 36 and South 28th Street.
Alvin James Goehring, 20527 County Road 304, destruction of property at East Ayr Lawn and Riverview Drives.
Aaron Joseph Coy, 714 Francis St.
City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at Cook and North Riverside roads.
Jack’s Auto, 6501 Memorial Highway.
Donald J. Tucker, 701 E. Highland Ave.
Nutrition Center, 615 S. Seventh St.
Solome Cash, 1801 Edmond St., destruction of property at 513 Francis St.