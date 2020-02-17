Thefts reported by businesses Feb. 6 to 13
Express Employment, 2620 N. Belt Highway.
Car Hop, 3224 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from vehicle at 1225 N. Fourth St.
Anderson Ford, 2207 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen at 1717 N. Belt Highway.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Chatsworth Apartments, 1501 S. 38th St., items stolen at 1521 S. 38th St.
Thefts reported
Feb. 7 to 13
Stephanie Alyse Lowry, 6318 Belding St., vehicle stolen.
Ryan M. Bost, 721 S. 14th St., items stolen from residence.
Carl Brandon Christ, 3412 Duncan St., vehicle stolen at 601 S. 22nd St.
Merrill M. Steeb, 1910 S. 28th St., vehicle stolen.
Corey Wilson, Fort Scott, Kansas, items stolen from vehicle at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Lisa Marie Phillips, 605 Jules St., items stolen from vehicle at South 11th and Olive streets.
Daniel M. Dunn, 2602 S. 17th St., items stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
James Tylor Dunn, 2602 S. 17th St., items stolen at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Harold Wayne Crockett Jr., 923 W. Hyde Park Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 502 Seneca St.
Kevin R. Thomas, San Antonio, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1101 Northwood Drive.
Alexander Nickolus Carrillo, 415 N. Third St., vehicle stolen at North Third and Robidoux streets.
Britnee Mikel Hudson, 2318 Jules St., vehicle stolen.
Theresa M. Peterson, 1713 S. 38th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Marsha Lynn Albus, no address provided, items stolen at 2919 Charles St.
Mamie F. Smith, 710 S. 17th St., burglary at 1501 Francis St.
Shaun M. Anderson, Cosby, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 2329 S. 22nd St.
Jimmy D. Bunn, 2904 Sacramento St., vehicle stolen.
Melinda Taylor, Kansas City, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 2904 Sacramento St.
Randy Scott Harris, 2123 Ashland Ave., vehicle stolen at 703 Pendleton St.
Vandalism reported Feb. 11 to 13
Robert Lewis Long, Gower, Missouri, destruction of property at 1915 Eugene Field Road.
Corey Wilson, Fort Scott, Kansas, destruction of property at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Jillian B. Greathouse, 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Dean Arthur Penn, 620 Van Brunt Ave., destruction of property at 901 N. Fourth St.
Unplugged, 2605 Frederick Ave.
Teriq Thomas Ian Newton, 615 N. Ninth St.