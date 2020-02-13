Thefts reported by
businesses Feb. 6 to 9
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
The Keys Christian Fellowship, 6002 S. Ninth St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
US Oil LLC, 3215 S. 22nd St.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Truman Middle School, 3227 Olive St., items stolen from vehicle at 3426 Messanie St.
Thefts reported Feb. 6 to 10
Darlene Elaine Evans, 1209 Carol Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 806 S. Belt Highway.
Travis Nathaniel Talada, Villisca, Iowa, items stolen at 205 N. Belt Highway.
Hunter Dane Adkins, 3116 N. Woodbine Road, items stolen from vehicle at 1701 Frederick Ave.
Andrea Danielle Fry, 3426 Messanie St., items stolen from vehicle.
Todd J. Williams, 3607 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.
Mickey Dale King, 2823 Patee St., items stolen at 817 S. 20th St.
James Kevin McCray, 208 Dogwood St., items stolen from residence.
Remington Mailes Menroe, 1516 Sacramento St., burglary.
Terri L. Bilby, 13199 County Road 345, burglary at 4114 Waterworks Road.
Patti Jo McKinney, 319 Blake St., items stolen at 1605 Brookside Drive.
Nicole M. Poirier, 2101 Faraon St., items stolen from residence.
Shona Kay Kirkwood, Turney, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2207 N. Belt Highway.
Jason Kyle Turner, 2811 S. 36th St., burglary.
Destiny Nicole Larah Diggs, 2811 S. 36th St., burglary.
Zachary Tyler Bennett, 2811 S. 36th St., burglary.
Stephen W. Shavnore, 2528 Cedar St., vehicle stolen at 2914 Newport Road.
Michael Aaron Starr, 1300 Mitchell Ave., burglary at 1300 S. 11th St.
Deborah Lynne Jacobs, 2824 Scott St., items stolen from residence.
Bessie Mae Anderson, 2608 Penn St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Tonisha Lachae Lyles, 1202 Angelique St., vehicle stolen.
Sean Michael Miller, 6702 Mack St., items stolen at North 15th and Jules streets.
Vandalism reported
Feb. 6 to 10
Kassidy Ann Courter, 3114 Cambridge St.
City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at 1800 S. 13th St.
Juanita Louise Richardson, 2419 Lafayette St.
Tanika Nicole Fields, 911 S. 22nd St.
Amanda Gayle Guckert, 2832 S. 22nd St.
Srividhya Rajendran, 1204 N. 22nd St.
Bobi Dawnelle Borgman, 2915 Duncan St., destruction of property at 609 Edmond St.