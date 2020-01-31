Thefts reported
by businesses
Jan. 24 to 27
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported
Jan. 16 to 28
James Bronson Herring, 302 Harrington Ave., burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Johnathan T. Miller, 2923 Sherman Ave., items stolen from vehicle.
Abby Nichole Pierce, 3410 Chris Hessler Road, items stolen from vehicle.
Tyler J. Gatton, 4401 Kensington Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Haylee Madison Burchett, 6302 Carnegie St., items stolen from residence.
Stacy Anne Blankenship, 5204 Red Barn Lane, items stolen from residence.
Brandon Dewaun Browning, Independence, Missouri, items stolen at 3102 S. 36th Place.
Vandalism
reported Jan. 22
George Ernest Bascue, 3811 E. Ayrlawn Drive.