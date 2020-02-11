Thefts reported by businesses Feb. 5 to 7
Orscheln’s, 137 N. Belt Highway.
Dollar General, 3417 S. 22nd St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported Feb. 6 to 8
Trevor John Wilson, Savannah, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1005 S. 17th St.
Rolando Juan Vasquez, 617 Hamburg St., vehicle stolen.
John L. Weichman, 3002 N. 18th St., items stolen from residence.
Betty June Hovey, 5202 Mockingbird Lane, items stolen from residence.
George Eugene Hovey, 5202 Mockingbird Lane, items stolen from residence.
Lancelot Howe, Richmond, Missouri, burglary at 820 W. Valley St.
Paula Ann Brodrick, 1323 Ridenbaugh St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported Feb. 6 to 7
City of St. Joseph, destruction of property at 1500 Duncan St.
City of St. Joseph, destruction of property at 100 N.W. Airport Road.
Kaylee Jean Hecker, 636 N. 23rd St.