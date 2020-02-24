Thefts reported
by businesses Feb. 18 to 20
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Speedy’s, 1525 St. Joseph Ave.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Love’s Truck Stop, 4601 S. Leonard St.
Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.
CVS, 930 N. Belt Highway.
Big Lots, 1417 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at 930 N. Belt Highway.
Ross Dress for Less, 1415 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at 930 N. Belt Highway.
Dollar General, 1415 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at 930 N. Belt Highway.
Aldi, 3201 S. Belt Highway.
Tractor Supply Company, 3037 S. Belt Highway.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Megan D. Willey, 901 Ridenbaugh St., vehicle stolen.
Laurel Jeanne Dunn, 1704 Eminence Road, items stolen at 1101 Charles St.
Tiandra Janea Williams, 2121 S. Riverside Road, vehicle stolen.
George Ernest Bascue, 3811 E. Ayrlawn Drive, items stolen from residence.
Carrie L. Hurt, 1607 Parkview Ave., items stolen from residence.
Kris K. Courter, 3029 Cambridge St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Herbie K. Wood, 2609 Ashland Ave., burglary at 2301 Clay St.
Justin Michael Wild, 2711 Seneca St., items stolen from residence.
Brandy Georgina Lawrence, 68 Empire Lane, vehicle stolen at 5302 Stockyards Expressway.
Rose A. Mathews, 2701 Olive St., items stolen from residence.
Cathy L. Buzzard, 2321 S. 18th St., items stolen from vehicle at 6000 Industrial Road.
Angela Rochelle Caples, 1911 S. 11th St., vehicle stolen.
Angeline Sue Deshon, 5713 Amazonia Road, items stolen at 777 Winner Circle.
Tyler Everett Ray Stull, Wathena, Kansas, items stolen at 5804 Corporate Drive.
Lauretta K. Brunner, 1430 S. 25th St., burglary.
Dorothy Raydean Quimby, 1011 Hickory St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Vandalism reported Feb. 18 to 20
Ronald D. Cornelius, 5107 Savannah Road.
Cathy L. Buzzard, 2321 S. 18th St., destruction of property at 6000 Industrial Road.
Catherine’s Gifts, 1107 N. 26th St.
Lauretta K. Brunner, 1430 S. 25th St.