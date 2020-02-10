Thefts reported by businesses Feb. 1 to 7
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Speedy’s, 2221 N. Belt Highway.
Herner Construction, 1713 Colhoun St., burglary at 509 N. Ninth St.
Casey’s, 2423 N. Woodbine Road, burglary.
Hy-Vee, 201 N. Belt Highway.
Tractor Supply Co., 3027 S. Belt Highway, burglary.
Thefts reported
Feb. 2 to 6
Sheila Rae Charles, 713 S. 18th St., vehicle stolen.
Lancelot Howe, Richmond, Missouri, items stolen from 820 W. Valley St.
Thomas S. Lehman, 1624 Dewey Ave., items stolen from residence.
Stacy Carol Labrozzi, 721 S. 14th St., vehicle stolen.
Aron Darrell Stiles, 2902 N. 12th St., vehicle stolen.
Gerald Evan Arnold, 2328 S. 19th St., burglary at 3507 Pear St.
Christopher A. Johnson-Ward, 4910 Clover Road, vehicle stolen.
Steven Amthor Kline, Agency, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 1003 S. Belt Highway.
Tamara Lorraine Avalos, 1015 Locust St., vehicle and items stolen at 1517 Dewey St.
Robert William Reagan, 1709 Grand Ave., burglary.
Ella Lucille Mari Sonderegger, 4904 Shawnee Road, burglary.
Clazell Raphel Wallace, 4904 Shawnee Road, burglary.
Jordan Grace Goodrick, 4904 Shawnee Road, burglary.
Vandalism reported Feb. 4 to 6
Tangie Renee Ferguson, 814 N. Ninth St., destruction of property at South 19th and Seneca streets.
Patrick T. Maxwell, 2526 Pacific St., destruction of property at 504 N. Belt Highway.
Brianna N. Gramer, 616 Hardin St., destruction of property at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Maleia Ann Foster, 2902 N. 12th St.
David Allen Burns, 1218 Fifth Ave.
Mary Sue Caton, 4513 Llama Lane, destruction of property at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Joann Buckallew, 723 Harmon St., destruction of property at 1504 Jules St.