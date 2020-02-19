Thefts reported by
businesses Feb. 4 to 16
Red Racks/DAV Thrift, 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
HMK Transport LLC, 3411 Pacific St.
Speedy’s, 2728 Messanie St., items stolen at 4007 Frederick Blvd.
Roger’s Green Hills Supermarket, 1004 Fifth Ave.
Helen Davis State School, 2900 Scott St.
Sally’s Beauty Supply, 139 N. Belt Highway.
Cable Gain Services, Hot Springs, Arkansas, items stolen from vehicle at 1215 N. Seventh St.
Thefts reported Feb. 4 to 16
Heather C. Wesp, 4016 Bay Point Drive, items stolen at 3025 S. Belt Highway.
Becky Ann Cool, 2817 Sherman Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1717 Belle St.
Socorro Delafuentes, 3002 N. 18th St., items stolen from residence.
Donna J. James, 1303 Northwood Drive, items stolen at South U.S. Highway 169 and Leonard Road.
Randall Mallone, 3613 Gene Field Road, items stolen at 5807 Mitchell Ave.
Bradley J. Kleinschmitt, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 4707 Greystone Drive.
Joshua Lee Johnson, 1706 Howard St., items stolen from residence.
Scott A. Barton, 4201 Meadow Vale Court, items stolen from residence.
Cameron D. Kurtz, 2304 N. Third St., items stolen from vehicle.
Sarah A. Miller, 1120 Edmond St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Denise Renee Sutton, 2914 S. 36th Place, items stolen at 2724 S. Belt Highway.
Christopher R. Wahl, Rogers, Arkansas, items stolen from vehicle at 3505 N. Village Drive.
Vandalism reported
Feb. 12 to 16
Charles William Jones, 302 N. 20th St.
Eric William Johnston, Overland Park, Kansas, destruction of property at 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Cassie Nicole Colley, 2121 S. Riverside Road.
Tyson M. Dahlgrin, 2301 S. Riverside Road.
Sierra N. Albin, Plattsmouth, Nebraska, destruction of property at 4201 N. Belt Highway.