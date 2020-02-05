Thefts reported Jan. 31 to Feb. 2
George Everett Griffin, 1708 S. 12th St., burglary at 2506 N. 15th St.
Steven Michael Thatcher, 2736 Duncan St., items stolen from vehicle.
Antonella L. Fulton, 2814 Felix St., burglary at 1726 S. 19th St.
Mary Ruth Pistole, 512 Southwood Lane, burglary at 2408 Ivy Court.
Timothy James Crabtree, 1006 S. 38th St., items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Travis C. Cook, 6222 S. Third St., burglary.
Zackary Eugene McGaughy, 3718 Fairview Drive, vehicle stolen.
Zachary Kaine Powell, 514 N. 12th St., items and vehicle stolen at 1117 Frederick Ave.
Lolita L. Watson, 4206 N. 31st St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Gloria Dale Maleta, 6209 S. 25th St., vehicle stolen.
Brandy Renee Blake, 2616 Patee St., items stolen from vehicle at 5103 N. Belt Highway.
Vandalism reported Jan. 30 to Feb. 2
St. Joseph School District, 925 Felix St., destruction of property at 5802 S. 22nd St.
Rhonda Kay Guess, 3001 S. 36th Place.
Haylei D. Angst, 217 E. Missouri Ave.