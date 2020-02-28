Thefts reported
by businesses
Feb. 23 to 24
TNT Tavern, 2602 N. Belt Highway, items stolen from vehicle at 3011 Locust St.
Green Hills, 7014 King Hill Ave.
Iseman Homes, Pierre, South Dakota, items stolen at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Feb. 18 to 25
Sandra K. Camp, 2002 N. 34th St., burglary and vehicle theft.
Angela Lameek Ward, 3139 Edmond St., burglary.
Judith Renee Crawford, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Brent Nave Badgett, 2024 S. 40th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Beverly Ann Hoyt, 1416 N. 16th St., burglary.
Bekka L. Matthews, 3404 Lafayette St., items stolen from vehicle.
Timothy Michael Ramsel, 3506 Lafayette St., items stolen from vehicle.
Timmy Lee Miller, 2702 North Pass, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2701 N. Eighth St.
Joy Irene Hodge, 1815 Duncan St., items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Alex Dale Hoover, 3141 Hawthorne Drive, burglary.
Vandalism reported Feb. 24 to 25
Mindy Diane Hart, 2422 Messanie St.
La Mesa Mexican Restaurant, 3720 Mitchell Ave.
Alex Dale Hoover, 3141 Hawthorne Drive.