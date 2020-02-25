Thefts reported
by businesses
Feb. 19 to 22
New Nail and Spa, 629 N. Belt Highway.
The Fort, 3800 S. Belt Highway.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Reed Auto Body, 3408 S. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.
Thefts reported
Feb. 17 to 22
Douglas Erick Schmitz, Savannah, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2340 S. 13th St.
Joy Cole, 3210 Miller Road, items stolen from residence.
Kyler John Frank, 2518 Angelique St., items stolen from vehicle at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Christena Louise Parisoff, 1015 Faraon St., items stolen at 1510 Faraon St.
Garrett Andrew Rightsell, Westboro, Missouri, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Karl Dwight Rupp, 3002 N. 18th St., vehicle stolen at 4007 Frederick Blvd.
Stephanie Ann Wilkerson, 612 Concord St., vehicle stolen at 2143 St. Joseph Ave.
Brian Scott Pfleiderer, 919 Mason Road, items stolen from vehicle at 1101 Charls St.
Candace Renee Moon, 1406 N. 10th St., vehicle stolen.
Juana A. Jones, 5802 S. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.
Rolando Alfonso Cabrera, 1912 Jones St., vehicle stolen.
Jeremy Dean Bradshaw, 1727 S. 20th St., vehicle stolen at N. 24th and Union streets.
Thomas G. Archdekin, 3615 Duncan St., burglary at 6124 Pryor Ave.
William Manil, 411 S. 15th St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported Feb. 18 to 19
Julia Catherine Schultz, 731 N. 25th St., destruction of property at North 25th and Colhoun streets.
Jennifer L. Louby, 2123 Scott St.