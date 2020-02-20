Thefts reported
by businesses
Feb. 16 to 17
O’Reiley’s, 1511 St. Joseph Ave.
Dillard’s, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Wachter Corp., 2511 Pear St., items stolen at 5810 Corporate Drive.
Thefts reported Feb. 10 to 17
William Richard Sabio, Buffalo, New York, items stolen from vehicle at 2811 Pembroke Lane.
Jason E. Studer, 1920 Wayne Drive, items stolen from vehicle at 1701 Frederick Ave.
Anthony Leroy Glise, 2703 Mitchell Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Vandalism reported Feb. 10 to 16.
William Richard Sabio, Buffalo, New York, destruction of property at 2811 Pembroke Lane.
Jason E. Studer, 1920 Wayne Drive, destruction of property at 1701 Frederick Ave.
Ralph Edward Venneman, 1807 Edmond St.