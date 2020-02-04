Thefts reported by
businesses Feb. 1
Kohl’s, 5505 N. Belt Highway.
Liquor & Smokes, 2724 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported
Jan. 30 to Feb. 2
Tammy Renee Shaw, 2831 S. 22nd St., burglary.
Jordan Lee King, 2832 S. 22nd St., burglary.
Trace Isaiah Dydell, 1710 Dewey Ave., robbery.
Lavona J. Wine, 121 Texas Ave., vehicle stolen.
Christopher Jacob Schock, 2203 Felix St., burglary.
Taylor Nathaniel Cole, 3515 Gene Field Road, items stolen from residence.
Deborah Phyllis Blunt, 3006 S. 36th Place, burglary.
Robin Lynn Sowards, 2306 Faraon St., items stolen from residence.
Kathleen Susan Ray, 3515 Gene Field Road, items stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Vandalism reported Feb. 1
Justice Adam Sparbel, Fair Grove, Missouri, destruction of property at 1300 S. 11th St.