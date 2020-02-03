Thefts reported
by businesses
Jan. 22 to 31
Speedy’s, 2728 Messanie St.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Evergy, 613 Atchison St., items stolen at 2201 Cook Road.
Squires, 701 S. 11th St., burglary.
Huffman’s Auto Service, 221 E. Hyde Park Ave.
Mosaic Life Care, 5325 Faraon St.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
The Smoker’s Outlet, 1601 Frederick Ave.
Dillard’s, 3702 Frederick Blvd.
MD Wilson Construction, 3111 S.W. Christie Lane, burglary at 502 S. 31st St.
R S Office Machines, 5101 King Hill Ave., burglary.
Uptown Cheapskate, 3120 Karnes Road.
Mitchell Plaza Apartments, 1300 Mitchell Ave.
Hines Mechanical, 6291 Missouri Highway 6, burglary at 509 N. Ninth St.
Archdekin & Jones Plumbing, 1409 S. 36th St., burglary at 509 N. Ninth St.
Herner Construction, 1713 Colhoun St., burglary at 509 N. Ninth St.
Domu Private Investors LLC, 1007 E. Maartens Drive, burglary at 421 S. Ninth St.
Rogers Green Hills, 1004 Fifth Ave.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Plato’s Closet, 1407 S. Belt Highway.
Jesse James Home, 1202 Penn St., burglary.
Auto Zone, 520 S. Belt Highway.
Jan. 21 to 31
Christopher L. Kershaw, 508 N. Fifth St., burglary.
Adam D. Meisinger, 1906 N. 30th St., items stolen from vehicle at 1833 N. 29th St.
Bridget Marie Evermon, 1015 S. 11th St., items stolen at 1017 S. 11th St.
Tate R. Roth, 2906 Newport Road, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Jairika Lynn Jahne, 2830 Duncan St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Eddie L. Carson, 4211 Hillview Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
Steven W. Richardson, 1812 S. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
Ashley Marie Liechti, 511 E. Kansas Ave., items stolen at 3702 Frederick Blvd.
Joseph Aaron Talbot, 1615 Pine St., items stolen from vehicle.
Matthew James Talbot, 1615 Pine St., items stolen from vehicle.
Brinna Abbott-Taggart, 802 S. 16th St., vehicle stolen.
Danny Ray Richardson Sr., 939½ N. Sixth St., items stolen from vehicle.
Julian A. Moreno, 1413 S. 41st St., burglary.
Tyson J. Snodgrass, Rea, Missouri, burglary at 502 S. 31st St.
Jody Lee Gilliland, 3722 Terrace Ave., burglary at 502 S. 31st St.
Francis R. Fisch, 2803 S. 32nd St., items stolen from residence.
Sean Duret Miller-Gray, 1002 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
Maddison Marie Deemer, 2730 S. 22nd St., items stolen from residence.
Roxie Ann Harmon, 1706 Prospect Ave., vehicle stolen.
Kevin W. Cook, 2609 Lafayette St., items stolen at 905 S. 23rd St.
Henry A. Gilley, 2709 Jersey St., items stolen from residence.
Rhiannon C. Zukowski, 2022 Clay St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Chelsea Dawn Martin, 904½ S. 17th St., burglary.
Kayce Rae Telles, 727 N. 25th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Daniel Joseph Farrell, 3510 Scott St., robbery at 3022 Burnside Ave.
Jonna Jo Nolan, 3803 Terrace Ave. items stolen from vehicle.
Terresa Lynn Parks, 602 Francis St., items stolen from vehicle.
Kaylee Marie Pollard, 2504 Duncan St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Laura J. Brown, 2818 Charles St., items stolen from vehicle.
Fernando Manrrero, 2026 Jamesport St., vehicle stolen.
Tamika Rochelle Wilson, 2121 S. Riverside Road, items stolen from vehicle at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Josephine Kelly Crothers, 629 S. Eighth St., items stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
William Robert Masoner, 1604 Vernon St., items stolen from vehicle.
Orlando L. Briscoe, 510 S. 20th St., items stolen from residence
Vickie Anne Wallace, 2318 S. 19th St., burglary.
Ethan Ray Burley, 914 Angelique St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3901 Frederick Blvd.
Mark Garza, 902 Seneca St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported
Jan. 22 to 30
Hannah Danielle Ris Frazier, 809 N. 25th St., destruction of property at 1216 Cosby St.
Head Start North, 1601 Main St.
Megann J. Evans, 1109 Myrtle Ave.
Joseph Aaron Talbot, 1615 Pine St.
Matthew James Talbot, 1615 Pine St.
Yoangne Ferrer Cedeno, 321 Ohio St.
Perka Buildings, 1111 Alabama St.
Monte G. McMaster, 1040 Ridenbaugh St., destruction of property at North 11th and Ridenbaugh streets.
Brandi Sue Perry, 209 Arizona Ave.
Cindee Michelle Haynie, no address provided, destruction of property at 2812 St. Joseph Ave.