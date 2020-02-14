Thefts reported
by businesses
Feb. 10 to 11
Speedy’s, 2221 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Ground Round, 123 S. Sixth St.
Roger’s Green Hills, 1004 Fifth Ave.
Davis Auto Works, 1925 St. Joseph Ave., burglary.
Parker’s Auto Repair, 1003 S. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.
Waste Management, 5310 St. Joseph Ave., items stolen at 3812 Miller Road.
Orscheln’s, 137 N. Belt Highway.
Fantastic Sam’s, 2913 S. Belt Highway.
Minit Mart, 4101 N. Belt Highway.
Kohl’s, 5505 N. Belt Highway.
Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.
Christopher Oliver Frasure, 2801 Whitman Drive, items stolen from residence.
Kayla Rose Luschen, 209 W. Nebraska Ave., burglary.
Kaye Eileen Fiste, 2820 Karnes Road, burglary.
Garry J. Hankins, 176 Countryside Lane, items stolen from residence.
Jerel Franklin Koehn, Rich Hill, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Melissa Kay Brown, 2913 Gene Field Road, items stolen at 2901 N. Belt Highway.
Wayne Allen Corkins, 700 Angelique St., items stolen at 709 Angelique St.
Emily A. Papenberg, 1300 S. 11th St., burglary.
David W. Loyd, 1905 N. 32nd St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Rex W. Jones, 512 Mobile Lane, items stolen at 2412 S. 14th St.
Vandalism
reported Feb. 10
Renee Lorraine Simpson, 1324 Lafayette St., destruction of property at 1213 N. Belt Highway.
Perla B. Muro, 630 S. 22nd St.
Kelly Eileen Menjivar, 628 S. 22nd St., destruction of property at 630 S. 22nd St.