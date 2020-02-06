Thefts reported by businesses Feb. 2 to 3
Brown’s Shoe Store, 1403 N. Belt Highway, burglary.
Kohl’s, 5505 N. Belt Highway.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Thefts reported Jan. 31 to Feb. 3
Andrea Gail Stagner, 904 S. 17th St., burglary.
Miranda Nichole Townsend, 904 S. 17th St., burglary.
Billie J. Waltiere, 1118 Henry St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Michele Denise Hargis, Country Club, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 1726 Colhoun St.
Roger D. Churchill, 919 S. 18th St., burglary.
Scott Lee Critchfield, 4109 Cook Road, burglary.
Melissa Nicole Cowles, 3318 Duncan St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Christopher M. Martsolf, 3418 Linda Lane, vehicle stolen.
Christopher Robert Cornelius, 3823 Penn St., vehicle stolen at 1515 Grand Ave.
Gin Khai, 1427 N. 25th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 416 N. Seventh St.
Kenneth James Lane, 4107 Cook Road, burglary.
Roger W. Berry, Troy, Kansas, vehicle stolen at 4343 Easton Road.
Vandalism reported Jan. 31 to Feb. 3
Connie Sue Phillips, 44 E. Hyde Park Ave.
Tasha Marie Bisby, 1502 Jules St., destruction of property at King Hill and E. Colorado avenues.
Morgan Shelby Hackett, 2427 Westminster Lane, destruction of property at 5201 N. Belt Highway.