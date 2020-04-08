Thefts reported
by businesses
March 30 to April 6
RS Electric Corp., 302 Messanie St., items stolen from vehicle.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Jetz Laundry Service, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 1301 N. 22nd St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Dollar General, 1415 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported
April 1 to 6
Douglas M. Barmann, 2506 Lafayette St., items stolen at 1023 S. 21st St.
Jarold Lee Shelton, Great Bend, Kansas, items stolen from vehicle at 4779 Tuscany Drive.
Philip Anthony Casali, 2904 Jules St., items stolen from residence.
Michael Dean Martin, Kansas City, Missouri, items stolen at 1601 N. 36th St.
Leslie Ray Davis, 1509 S. 38th St., burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Tara Cassidane Wilkinson, 2305 Sylvanie St., items stolen at 1205 Angelique St.
Jamie Ledkins, 2540 S. 13th St., vehicle stolen at 6510 Eureka St.
Jack L. Christopher Jr., 405 N. 29th St., items stolen from residence.
Christopher Matthew Munsell, 6714 King Hill Ave., burglary and vehicle theft.
Jamie J. Russell, 4214 Hillview Terrace, burglary.
Brandon William Zenner, 517 N. 24th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Ronnie Leaughn Auxier, 2204 Maple St., items stolen from vehicle.
Lonnie George Stone, 1027 Roosevelt Ave., items stolen from residence.
Matthew Alan Eis, 313 S. 12th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5302 Stockyards Expressway.
Kaylee Nicole Kepner, 1519 Randolph St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1624 S. 26th St.
Vandalism reported April 2 to 6
Michael Dean Martin, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at 1601 N. 36th St.
Jetz Laundry Service, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of a property at 1301 N. 22nd St.
Waste Management, 5302 St. Joseph Ave, destruction of property at 317 S. Ninth St.
Greg’s Appliances, 2017 S. Belt Highway.
AT&T Prime Communications, 2013 S. Belt Highway.
Fritz’s Auto Spa, 3818 N. Belt Highway.