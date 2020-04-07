Thefts reported
by businesses
March 27 to April 3
St. Joseph School District, 1510 Duncan St., burglary at 705 S. 31st St.
Bucky’s, 4215 S. US Highway 169.
Thefts reported
April 1 to 4
Stanley Koloc Harris Jr., 520 Francis St., items stolen from residence.
Kenneth A.F.H. Robinson Sr., 1118 S. 19th St., items stolen from residence.
Joseph A. Turner, 3219 Duncan St., items stolen from residence.
Rose Marie Van, Amazonia, Missouri, items stolen at 1015 Faraon St.
Glory M. Colhour, 3006 County Line Road, items stolen from vehicle.
Paul W. Thompson, 5724 Pleasant Ave., vehicle stolen.
Lori Ann Chappell, 2804 Meadow Ridge Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
Ross K. Ulmer, 2210 Pacific St., vehicle stolen.
Bryan D. Brown, 116 Fulkerson St., burglary.
Alexander Gomez, 119 W. Indiana St., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported March 27 to April 4
St. Joseph School District, 1510 Duncan St., destruction of property at 705 S. 31st St.
Clayton S. Martin, 3303 S. 35th St.
Shanlee Rose Flowers, 202 N. 31st St., destruction of property at 3303 S. 35th St.
Shanlee Rose Flowers, 202 N. 31st St.
Brandon D. Martin, 1207 Fifth Ave.