Thefts reported
March 31 to April 3
David Ryan Word, 2404 Felix St., burglary.
Tyler David Rullman, 1909 S. 12th St., burglary.
Marie Ann Nell, 603 Phillip St., vehicle stolen.
Jacinda Lee Shannon, 1300 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Cody William McMillian, 4225 Green Acres Road, vehicle stolen.
Jordan James Odell, 520 Kentucky St., vehicle stolen.
Matthew B. Tungett, no address provided, items stolen at 1201 N. Woodbine Road.
Ricky Ray Aldridge, 7202 S. Second St., vehicle stolen.
Stacy Danielle Stringer, Hutchinson, Kansas, burglary at 2301 Edmond St.
John D. Clark, 3118 Seneca St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1913 Olive St.
Ronald Claiborne Hux, 602 Francis St., vehicle stolen.
Tara Lynn Curtis, 3515 Gene Field Road, items stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Jana Lynne Drake, 2918 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from vehicle.
Aidan Alexander Smith, 6517 Grant St., vehicle stolen.
Tyra Elise Michelle Rich, 2223 N. Third St., items stolen from vehicle.
Janet Marie Petty, 1219 N. 11th St., items stolen at 901 N. Fourth St.
Cheyenne Revae Bennett, 231 Massachusetts St., vehicle stolen at 2423 N. Woodbine Road.
Vandalism reported
March 30 to April 3
Danny Clark McClair, 5118 Faraon St.
Wilma Lee Sidle, 627 N. 25th St.
Rachel Lyn Scroggins, 3203 Woodlawn Ave.
Luis Reyes Garro, 2310 Seneca St.
Hawkins 66 Gas Station, 6401 Memorial Highway.