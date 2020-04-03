Thefts reported
by businesses
March 31 to April 1
Excel Boats, Mountain View, Arkansas, items stolen at 917 N. Woodbine Road.
Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church, 2802 Renick St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Car Hop, 3224 N. Belt Highway, vehicle stolen.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Alfred Joseph Buchanan Jr., 3236 Penn St., vehicle stolen at 5325 Faraon St.
William D. Furlong, 3208 Harbor View Drive, items stolen at 4603 Frederick Blvd.
Roberta L. Shuster, 4426 Ajax Road, items stolen from residence.
Randall W. Chard, 839 N. 25th St., burglary.
Viola C. Wilson, 839 N. 25th St., burglary.
Brandon Duane Phelps, 1504 Fifth Ave., items stolen from vehicle at 3424 Seneca St.
Tisheaye Renee Williams, 1407 N. Tenth St., items stolen from vehicle at 429 N. 17th St.
Jenny Lynn Farr, 2803 Lafayette St., items stolen from residence.
Brian Keith Gitthens, 1726 Eighth Ave., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported March 31 to April 1
Little Caesar’s, 2120 Mitchell Ave.
Edwin Arthur Taylor III, 1300 S. 11th St.
Ace Alvin Coleman Malott, 816 Lincoln St.
Berkshire Hathaway Real Estate, 1007 E. St. Maartens Drive.