Placeholder police

Thefts reported by businesses April 26

  • Orscheln’s, 137 N. Belt Highway.

Thefts reported April 24 to 26

  • Karla Jean Timmons, 1924 Felix St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Kevin Luis Collado, 2829 Patee St., vehicle stolen.
  • Jonna Raye Snodgrass, 2109 S. 11th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
  • Autumn McKenzie Veltri, 2124 Marion St., items stolen from residence.
  • Dakota M. Polley, 2124 Marion St., items stolen from residence.
  • Antonella L. Fulton, 1726 S. 19th St., burglary.

Vandalism reported April 25

  • Brian Keith Larabee, 2806 Jules St.