Thefts reported by businesses April 26
- Orscheln’s, 137 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported April 24 to 26
- Karla Jean Timmons, 1924 Felix St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
- Kevin Luis Collado, 2829 Patee St., vehicle stolen.
- Jonna Raye Snodgrass, 2109 S. 11th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
- Autumn McKenzie Veltri, 2124 Marion St., items stolen from residence.
- Dakota M. Polley, 2124 Marion St., items stolen from residence.
- Antonella L. Fulton, 1726 S. 19th St., burglary.
Vandalism reported April 25
- Brian Keith Larabee, 2806 Jules St.