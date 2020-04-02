Thefts reported by businesses March 31
Top Hand Property Management, 1713 Colhoun St., items stolen at 1911 Messanie St.
Thefts reported March 30
Beverly J. Crockett, 7029 Marie St., vehicle stolen.
Michelle Pyle, Hiawatha, Kansas, items stolen from vehicle at 102 N. Third St.
Shannon S. Burgess, no address provided, items stolen at 1207 Fifth Ave.
Austin Zuriel Mull, 2209 N. Seventh St., items stolen from residence.
Charity L. Wampler, 1419 Village Drive, items stolen from vehicle.
Tammy Housh, 6217 Grant St., items stolen from residence.
Allison Ann Gawatz, 1008 Douglas St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported March 29 to 30
Brian M. Schubert, 9160 S.E. 40 Road, destruction of property at 200 Illinois Ave.
City of St. Joseph, 501 Faraon St., destruction of property at 200 Illinois Ave.
Dana Mae Specht, 210 N. Fourth St., destruction of property at 410 Francis St.