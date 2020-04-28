Thefts reported by businesses April 24
United Cerebral Palsy, 3303 Frederick Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Thefts reported April 23 to 25
Jamore Edworn Hicks, 713 Hamburg St., items stolen at 1821 Clay St.
Sarah Chrystine Stanton, 2725 Monterey St., items stolen from residence.
Stephanie N. Fernelius, 3823 Penn St., vehicle stolen at 1617 S. 14th St.
Justin Lee Hockaday, 1317 S. 16th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Billy D. Wykert Jr., 909 S. 11th St., vehicle stolen.
Taundra Dawn Underwood, 2603 Indian Trail Drive, items stolen at 1004 Fifth Ave.
Forrest D. Smith, 3812 Pacific St., burglary.
Pamela Louise Sunderland, 2804 N. 18th St., burglary.
Habtom Bahta Fage, 2209 Locust St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Shirley Ward, 4904 Ashbey Drive, items stolen from residence.
Rachel Jean Masoner, 2336 S. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported April 24 to 26
Justin Lee Hockaday, 1317 S. 16th St.
Yoandry Sanchez Delgado, 404 S. 20th St.
Aron Darrell Stiles, 2902 N. 12th St.
Kyle Richard Westcott, 3131 Gene Field Road.
Estella Souleng, 2306 Messanie St.
Ag Hesan, 2306 Messanie St.