Thefts reported by businesses April 14 to 22
Central High School, 2602 Edmond St., burglary.
RS Electric, 302 Messanie St., items stolen from vehicle at 3806 Wheatridge Drive.
BP Services Inc., 3801 Oakland Ave.
Mosaic Life Care, 5325 Faraon St., items stolen from vehicle.
Black Angus Association, 3201 Frederick Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Dollar General, 1325 S. Belt Highway.
UMB Bank, 1211 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Budget Rental Service, 2015 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported April 20 to 22
Donna Marie Brickhouse, 1601 Faraon St., items stolen at 312 N. Noyes Blvd.
James Bernard Brickhouse, 1602 Brookside Drive, items stolen at 312 N. Noyes Blvd.
Michael Adam Hardin, 2818 Sacramento St., items stolen from residence.
Shirley A. Jenkins, 2820 S. Second St., items stolen from residence.
Heidi Z. Wilson, 2116 N. 22nd St., burglary at 1915 Washington Ave.
Tilene Nanita Prater, 1019 S. 16th St., items stolen from residence.
Bryce Taylor Bushong, 312 S. 15th St., vehicle stolen.
Kristy Gail Fetters, 4609 Hunters Glen Drive, items stolen from residence.
Becky Jean Lukens, 2901 Messanie St., items stolen from residence.
Josh Lee Bowen, 1303 Penn St., items stolen from vehicle.
Daniel Alexander Landaverde, 1304 S. 17th St., items stolen at 205 N. Belt Highway.
Jordan Andrew Barton, 1909 S. 12th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Anthony W. Million, 1420 N. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Jerry Wiley Ezzell, 3002 N. 18th St., burglary at 1016 Douglas St.
Kayla Nichole Jenkins, Toledo, Ohio, vehicle stolen at 2929 Lafayette St.
Elaine Turner, 19 Wishbone Road, items stolen at 1516 S. 26th St.
Laura Marie Helton, Easton, Kansas, items stolen at 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
Barbara Renee Beggs, 3707 Miller Road, items stolen from residence.
Bobbie E. Martin, 2301 S. Riverside Road, items stolen from vehicle.
Cheryl Dale Martin, 1706 Faraon St., burglary at 1702 Faraon St.
Gina Renee Chamberlin, 2825 Plattsburg Ave., burglary at 1702 Faraon St.
Carrie Lynn Shirley, 431 Blake St., items stolen from residence.
David Lee Groenke Jr., 500 Allen St., items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Larazo Alberto Otano Machin, 1729 Duncan St., burglary at 1902 S. 12th St.
Vandalism reported April 16 to 22
Roxanne Lee Liechti, 2334 S. 12th St.
Michael Adam Hardin, 2818 Sacramento St.
Donald Gene Gamble, 4206 Belmont Circle, destruction of property at 2515 St. Joseph Ave.
Michael Joseph Miller, 4212 Bennington Drive.
Leslie P. Robinson, 3014 S. 19th St.
Mitchele Sheree Hunt, 3611 Bishop Road, destruction of property at 2712 Bishop Road.
Amber Nicole Moppin, 603 S. 11th St.
Jamie Wyre, Effingham, Kansas, destruction of property at 3319 N. Belt Highway.