Thefts reported
by businesses
April 16 to 19
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Love’s Travel Shop, 4601 S. Leonard Road.
Domino’s Pizza, 2223 N. Belt Highway, items stolen at 4021 Frederick Blvd.
Thefts reported
April 15 to 18
Kyle Matthew Dean Townsend, 2812 Renick St., items stolen from residence.
Brittni E. Tovar, 1606 Messanie St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Sammi Jo Vaughn, 3505 N. Village Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Tyler Coen Kerns, Dearborn, Missouri, vehicle stolen at 2724 S. Belt Highway.
Kameron Glenn Foster, 1017 Sixth Ave., vehicle stolen.
Helen Denise Reynolds, 511 Hamburg St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 5114 St. Joseph Ave.
Richard Rush, Arlington, Tennessee, items stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Vandalism reported
April 17 to 19
Brookside Apartments, 1602 Brookside Drive.
Verizon Wireless, 904 N. Belt Highway.
Larry Lynn Quimby, 816 S. 16th St., destruction of property at 1715 Olive St.
Nicholas J. Williams, 804 S. 16th St., destruction of property at 1715 Olive St.
Yariser B. Gomez, 813 S. 16th St., destruction of property at 1715 Olive St.
Quention Draper Jr., 809 S. 16th St., destruction of property at 1715 Olive St.
Mark Franklin Sabin, 1713 Olive St., destruction of property at 1715 Olive St.
Joseph O. Henderson, 718 Warsaw Ave., destruction of property at 1715 Olive St.
Jason P. Myers, 1810 Olive St., destruction of property at 1715 Olive St.
Susan Francis Sexton, 712 Warsaw Ave., destruction of property at 1715 Olive St.
Donald William Bey II, 702 Warsaw Ave., destruction of property at 1715 Olive St.
Christine Marie Busey, 706 Warsaw Ave., destruction of property at 1715 Olive St.
Burnita Ann Dye, 1820 Olive St., destruction of property at 1715 Olive St.
Pamela Dawn Perry, 1820 Olive St., destruction of property at 1715 Olive St.
Diana F. Brady, 822 Warsaw Ave., destruction of property at 1715 Olive St.
Felicia Ann Saffer, 813 Warsaw Ave., destruction of property at 1715 Olive St.
Kathy S. Chambers, 715 S. 21st St., destruction of property at 1715 Olive St.
Timothy A. Dishon, P.O. Box 7342, destruction of property at 1715 Olive St.
John R. Hoffman, 826 Warsaw Ave., destruction of property at 1715 Olive St.