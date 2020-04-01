Thefts reported
by businesses
March 26 to 30
Evergy, 613 Atchison St., items stolen at 1900 Duncan St.
City of St. Joseph, 501 Faraon St., vehicle stolen at 300 W. Hyde Park Ave.
Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.
Smoke Shop, 1601 Frederick Ave.
CVS, 930 N. Belt Highway.
FastGas, 1702 St. Joseph Ave.
Menards, 4320 Commonwealth Drive.
City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave., items stolen from vehicle.
Thefts reported March 26 to 30
Tonia Arlene Fox, 1900 Duncan St., items stolen from residence.
Ruben Dale Torres, 2615 S. 19th St., items stolen from vehicle at S. 22nd and Commercial streets.
Nathan T. Haggerty, 1301 N. 22nd St., items stolen from vehicle at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Mandy Sue Pendleton, 720 S. 24th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
John Paul Stehr, 2622 Olive St., items stolen at 405 N. Woodbine Road.
Mark S. Despain, 2716 Ajax Road, burglary at 2303 Marion St.
Calvin D. Williford, 415 N. Third St., items stolen from residence.
Joey Lee Maddox Jr., 506 S. 20th St., items stolen from residence.
Kent Bradley Barnett Jr., 6405 Sherman St., vehicle stolen.
Kelci Jo Miller, 2710 Fairleigh Terrace, items stolen from vehicle.
Amanda May Goodwin, 312 N. Noyes Blvd, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Jessica Lynn Golden, 3326 Primrose Lane, items stolen at 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Vandalism reported March 28 to 30
Joshua Ray Moss, 1917 Faraon St.
John Paul Stehr, 2622 Olive St., destruction of property at 405 N. Woodbine Road.
Mark S. Despain, 2716 Ajax Road, destruction of property at 2303 Marion St.
Goetz Credit Union, 1905 Howard St.
Jarrett William Rowland, Elwood, Kansas, destruction of property at 1602 S. 19th St.