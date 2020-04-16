Thefts reported
by businesses
April 11 to 13
Altec, 2305 S. Riverside Road, items stolen from vehicle at 4601 S. Leonard Road.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported
April 12 to 14
Gary Dean Townsend, 2411 Park Ave., vehicle stolen.
Michael E. Robins, 1801 N. 36th St., vehicle stolen.
Michael S. Sigrist, 5502 S. Fourth At., items stolen from residence.
Skeet R. Rufener, 1517 Seymour St., vehicle stolen.
Alisha Renee Nunn, 6210 Washington St., vehicle stolen.
Bradley T. Grooms, 4711 N. Wilshire Drive, burglary at 3211 Sheffield Drive.
Stephanie L. Wigginton, 809 S. 39th St., items stolen at 611 Hickory St.
Leslie Marie Kilgore, 1507 N. 11th St., items stolen from residence.
Roxanne Lee Liechti, 2334 S. 12th St., vehicle stolen.
Anna Marie Holt, 2624 Patee St., vehicle stolen.
Draek Anthony Durbin, 1502 S. 12th St., vehicle stolen.
Saunya W. Hughes, 2901 Frederick Ave., vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported April 9
Emily Elizabeth Keene, 3222 Seneca St., destruction of property at 2717 Faraon St.