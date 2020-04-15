Thefts reported
by businesses
April 11 to 13
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Brother’s Market, 1004 Fifth Ave.
Thefts reported
April 8 to 13
John Arthur Sipma, 724 N. Sixth St., burglary at 724 N. 10th St.
Ronald E. Harris, 2223 Sylvanie St., items stolen from residence.
Andrea Christine Kieser, 2519 N. Fourth St., burglary.
Mark Anthony Hulser, 2524 N. Fifth St., burglary at 2519 N. Fourth St.
Brady William Adams, 3505 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from vehicle.
Robert G. Miller II, 2417 S. 10th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Sayre Nicole Cathcart, 3503 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from vehicle.
Robert Todd Stoebener, 411 N. 24th St., items stolen from residence.
Vandalism reported April 10 to 13
Arnie Lee Stocking, 111 W. Franklin St., destruction of property at 900 Lafayette St.
Tylar Ray Michael Limley, 726 S. 24th St., destruction of property at 1108 N. 22nd St.
Harold Ruck, 1400 Sylvanie St.
Crystal D. Mitchell, 624 S. 10th St.
Tieara Rene Irvin, 413 Kentucky St.
Kendall Lewis Randolph, 1418 N. 22nd St., destruction of property at 502 Sylvanie St.
Steven Paul Volz, 2911 Penn St.
Logan Keith Hazzard, 720 N. 24th St.
Mosaic Life Care, 5325 Faraon St., destruction of property at East Dolman and North Second streets.
Kylie Jeanae Moore, no address provided, destruction of property at 3106 Mitchell Ave.
Terry Eugene Snider, 3106 Mitchell Ave.