Thefts reported
by businesses
April 9 to 11
Dollar General, 1601 Commerce Ave.
Zimmerman Motors, Elwood, Kansas, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1323 Faraon St.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported
April 10 to 11
Eric Martin Felt, 1300 S. 11th St., robbery and vehicle theft.
Tammie R. Standard, 906 S. 17th St., items stolen from residence.
Winfred Leroy Fanning III, 1513 Monterey St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Noah Vaughn Diaz, 1620 Pacific St., items stolen from vehicle at 2313 S.W. Lower Lake Road.
Thomas Grant Hodge, 2016 Ashland Ave., vehicle stolen.
Santina K. Fulton, Elwood, Kansas, items stolen at 5325 Faraon St.
Harry Lee Stewart Sr., 2510 S. 16th St., items stolen at 2424 S. 17th St.
Keith Christopher Rowland Jr., 205 Cedar St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1724 N. 11th St.
Amber Marie Fox, 821 S. 19th St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 3201 S. Belt Highway.
Tara Anna Marie Williams, 4803 Cheyenne Road, items stolen from vehicle at 5325 Faraon St.
Robin G. Despain, 815 S. 16th St., items stolen from residence.
Timothy A. Dishon, 1601 Olive St., items stolen from vehicle.
Brandon B. Malone, 3536 Gene Field Road, burglary.
Jay Edward Seever, 836 S. 20th St., items stolen from residence.
Jennifer E. Crawford, Las Cruces, New Mexico, vehicle stolen at 400 S. 10th St.
Vandalism reported
April 8 to 11
Janice Nicole Jamenez-Saavedra, 1917 Faraon St.
Whitney Lynn Wilburn, 1917 Faraon St.
Mosaic Life Care, 5301 Faraon St., destruction of property at Felix and North Eighth streets.
Thomas G. Archdekin, 3615 Duncan St., destruction of property at 6124 Pryor Ave.
Raymond Ross Thomason, 14404 N.E. County Line Road, destruction of property at 1902 S. Belt Highway.
Michelle Linette Murawski, 2516 Jones St.
Winfred Leroy Fanning III, 1513 Monterey St.
Berman Boyd Max Stephens, 612 S. Eighth St., destruction of property at 614 S. Eighth St.
Cynthia Marie Owens, 1711 Vernon St.
Timothy A. Dishon, 1601 Olive St.