Thefts reported by
businesses April 7 to 10
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
ECOATM, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Big 4 Hardware, 700 S. Belt Highway, burglary.
Fast Gas, 2119 S. Riverside Road, robbery.
Miljavac Electric, 1421 Mitchell Ave., items stolen from vehicle at 2201 Ashland Ave.
Thefts reported April 6 to 10
Michelle L. Younger, 1607 Vernon St., items stolen at 1801 N. Woodbine Road.
Joann Marie Penland, 2827 Olive St., items stolen from residence.
Michael Brian Lenzy, 3114 Olive St., items stolen from residence.
Brandon Michael Canterbury, no address provided, items stolen at 3022 S. Belt Highway.
John Denton Clark, 3118 Seneca St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 1913 Olive St.
Khalid Amir Spry, 2317 S. 11th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Robin Melinda Rawlings, Lathrop, Missouri, items stolen at 700 Felix St.
Danny Ray Richardson Sr., 939 N. Sixth St., items stolen at 1102 N. Sixth St.
Charles Francis Ellis Jr., 2504 S. 15th St., vehicle stolen.
Latasha Marie Mackley, 3410 S. 40th Terrace, burglary at 3416 Pear St.
Amanda Marie Jeffers, 323 E. Highland Ave., items stolen at 1600 Faraon St.
Dora B. Ritzinger, 726 S. 16th St., robbery at 2119 S. Riverside Road.
Laura Dawn Smith, 6701 Carnegie St., items stolen at 238 Illinois Ave.
Robert Lee Stringham, 6020 Carnegie St., items stolen from vehicle.
Alan Dale George, 5508 Pryor Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Timothy Allen Ledford, 1030 Crestview Lane, items stolen at 806 N. 13th St.
Timothy D. Charboneau, 4208 W. Ayrlawn Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Leon Lamont Culton, 426 Kemper St., items stolen from residence.
Antonio Michael Clayter, Lansing, Kansas, vehicle parts or accessories stolen at S. 22nd and Mary streets.
Vandalism reported April 8 to 9
Danure Francois, 1508 S. 26th St.
Breana Sue Simpson, 922 S. 14th St.