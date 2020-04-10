Thefts reported
April 6 to 8
Benjamin Barron Jr., 2903 Lafayette St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 2418 Patee St.
Tiffany L. Bucher, 623 S. 13th St., items stolen from vehicle.
John W. Marshall, 922 S. 16th St., items stolen from vehicle.
William T. Bennett, 3413 Nickell Drive, vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Stewart Allen Hanson, 712 Francis St., burglary at 714 Francis St.
Cheyenne Elizabeth Lambert, Plattsburg, Missouri, items stolen at 3515 Gene Field Road.
Rene Gallo, 1300 S. 11th St., items stolen from vehicle.
Michael A. Hardin, 501 Faraon St., items stolen from vehicle at 1300 S. 11th St.
Geoffrey A. Ray, 501 Faraon St., items stolen from vehicle at 1300 S. 11th St.
Vandalism reported April 7
Terri Lynn Bilby, 4114 Waterworks Road.
Stewart Allen Hanson, 712 Francis St., destruction of property at 714 Francis St.
Kaylee Jenay Widener, 1624 S. 25th St.