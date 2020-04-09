Thefts reported
by businesses
April 1 to 6
Price Chopper, 2219 N. Belt Highway.
BMS Transportation, 100 N.W. Airport Road, vehicle stolen.
Thefts reported March 4 to 6
Leslie Ann Schraufek, 2807 Meadow Ridge Drive, vehicle stolen.
Daniel Aaron Knipstein, 3010 County Line Road, items stolen from vehicle.
Russell Scott Budgett, 6810 Ollmeda St., vehicle stolen.
Heather Lorene Mitchell, 4307 Hillview Drive, burglary.
Jessica Jane Anna Renee Lunn, 408 E. Kansas Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 6320 Belding St.
Kimberly Ann Cooper, 218 E. Missouri Ave., vehicle stolen.
Raven H. Watkins-Turner, 424 Thompson Ave., burglary.
Vincent T. Westcott, 6036 Pryor Ave., vehicle stolen at 6054 Pryor Ave.
Robert Lloyd Roberts, 3517 E. Hillview Circle, burglary.
Andrew William McKenzie, 3517 E. Hillview Circle, burglary.
Tyler Wade Jaramillo, 3605 E. Hillview Circle, burglary and items stolen from residence.
Bradley A. Pratt, 4015 Cook Road, items and vehicle stolen.
Vandalism reported March 28 to April 6
Goetz Credit Union, 1905 Howard St.
Brandye M. Roderick, 2602 Frederick Ave.
Jessica Jane Anna Renee Lunn, 408 E. Kansas Ave., destruction of property at 6320 Belding St.
Kenneth James Dinning, 4510 Miller Road, destruction of property at 5325 Faraon St.
BMS Transportation, 100 N.W. Airport Road.