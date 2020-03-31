Thefts reported by
businesses March 25 to 27
Sak Construction, O’Fallon, Missouri, items stolen from vehicle at 4213 Frederick Blvd.
Immanuel Baptist Church, 6920 Ollmeda St.
RS Electric, 302 Messanie St., items stolen at 3502 N. Riverside Road.
IHP Industrial, 1701 S. Eighth St., items stolen from vehicle at 3516 S. 41st Terrace.
Walmart, 4201 N. Belt Highway.
J&B Outdoors, 2722 S. Leonard Road, burglary at 2207 N. Belt Highway.
Walmart, 3022 S. Belt Highway.
Target, 5201 N. Belt Highway.
Thefts reported
March 24 to 27
Shena Louise Mariscal, 2202 S. 17th St., vehicle stolen at 1415 S. Eighth St.
Justin Lee Taylor, 2311 Lafayette St., vehicle parts or accessories stolen.
Laura M. Brantley, 3415 S. 30th St., burglary at 2007 S. 16th St.
Allen Jayson Wright, 10451 County Road 375, burglary at 503 Edmond St.
Anna Jane Crump, 215 Texas Ave., vehicle parts or accessories stolen at 901 Felix St.
Gabriele Renee Phillippe, 6201 Grant St., items stolen from vehicle.
Stanley F. Kizior, 5902 Steven Drive, burglary.
Kodie R. Hankins, 1413 Sacramento St., burglary.
Gerald Eugene Woodsmall, 2120 Faraon St., burglary.
Ronald Eugene Grimmig, 5420 Cranberry Hill Circle, items stolen from vehicle at 5202 Cranberry Hill Circle.
Lucky Joy Tovey, 1115 Grand Ave., vehicle stolen.
Rachelle Renee Cameron, 2626 Clay St., items stolen from vehicle.
Ronda Rayna Goodwin, 3133 Sylvanie St., items stolen from vehicle at 3420 S. Leonard Road.
Michael Wayne Goodwin, 3133 Sylvanie St., items stolen from vehicle at 3420 S. Leonard Road.
Shane Mountain, 2404 Jules St., items stolen from residence.
Trestan Allen Robertson, 702 Faraon St., items stolen at 1525 St. Joseph Ave.
Taylor S. White, 811 S. 17th St., burglary.
Vandalism reported
March 25 to 27
John Franklin Flook, 2751 Jackson St.
City of St. Joseph, 1100 Frederick Ave., destruction of property at 1918 Olive St.
Sierra Perfect Gorman, 3602 Duncan St.
Brittani Diane Fields, 2201 Locust St., destruction of property at 3602 Duncan St.
Shamrad Metal Fabricators, 801 Lafayette St.
Budget Car Rental, Kansas City, Missouri, destruction of property at 205 Harvard St.
Cherrie D. Mason, 1322 S. 22nd St.
Jimmy L. Crist, 1322 S. 22nd St.
Tony Lee Redmond, 1318 S. 22nd St.