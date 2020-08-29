ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

MONDAY: Cheeseburger on bun, ham and cheese sandwich, chips, carrots with ranch, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

TUESDAY: Mozzarella cheese sticks, ham and cheese sandwich, green beans, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich, cheesy potatoes, garden greens, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

THURSDAY: Orange chicken with rice, ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

FRIDAY: Pepperoni pizza, fish on bun, corn, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

MIDDLE SCHOOL

HIGH SCHOOL

MONDAY: Cheeseburger on bun, ham and cheese sandwich, chips, carrots with ranch, classic Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

TUESDAY: Mozzarella cheese sticks, ham and cheese sandwich, green beans, honey mustard chicken salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

WEDNESDAY: Chicken nuggets, PB&J sandwich, cheesy potatoes, garden greens, chef salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

THURSDAY: Orange chicken with rice, ham and cheese sandwich, broccoli, chicken Cobb salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.

FRIDAY: Pepperoni pizza, fish on bun, corn, Southwest taco salad, seasonal fresh fruit, chilled fruit and choice of milk.