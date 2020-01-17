placeholder_restaurant
54th Street

5103 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Big Biscuit

139 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Sharp, irregular surfaces. Must be smooth and easily cleanable.

Big Lots

1415 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Bode Ice Arena

2500 S.W. Parkway

No violations.

Chili’s

5105 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

China Super Buffet

617 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Food not stored six inches off floor. Food must be at least six inches off the ground. Plumbing in disrepair. Leaks, clogs, etc. must be fixed.

Claudia’s Kitchen

Basement of courthouse

Critical violations: Foods not labeled with discard date.

Noncritical: Food left uncovered. Must be covered to reduce risk of contamination.

The Crossing Outreach

701 S. Eighth St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Refrigeration equipment not maintaining correct temperature. Must be repaired or replaced.

El Maguey

4225 Commonwealth Drive

Critical violations: Foods not labeled with discard date.

Noncritical: Food not stored six inches off floor. Food must be at least six inches off the ground. In-service utensil not stored properly. Must not be stored in contact with food.

First and Last Chance Tavern

1817 Garfield Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged floor tiles. Must be smooth and easily cleanable.

Garfield Shell

909 Alabama

No violations.

Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Must be clean and clear of debris.

Great American Pizza Bakery

2300 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Restroom door must be self-closing.

Green Hills

7014 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Dirty floor/walls/ceiling. Must be cleaned regularly.

Ground Round

123 S. Sixth St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged floor tiles. Must be smooth and easily cleanable.

Maria Is Here

2420 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Plumbing in disrepair. Leaks, clogs, etc. must be fixed.

McDonald’s

4219 S. 169 Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Dirty floor/walls/ceiling. Must be cleaned regularly.

Mosaic Life Care

5325 Faraon St.

No violations.

The Office

815 S. Belt Highway

Critical violations: Food contact surfaces/equipment not clean (ice machine). Must clean and sanitize regularly.

Noncritical: Dirty floor/walls/ceiling. Must be cleaned regularly. Plumbing in disrepair. Leaks, clogs, etc. must be fixed.

Pie Five

3508 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Must be clean and clear of debris. Dirty floor/walls/ceiling. Must be cleaned regularly.

Pizza Royal

5723 Lake Ave.

No violations.

Pony Express Museum

914 Penn St.

No violations.

Pronto Express

3702 Frederick Blvd.

No violations.

Riverbluff Brewery

1224 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Sabor Latino

6118 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Sakura

2209 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Smooth Endings

3606 Beck Road

No violations.

Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Must be clean and clear of debris.

Taco Bandido

1601 St. Joseph Ave.

No violations.

Taco John’s

2205 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Air vents are not clean. Must be cleaned to avoid contamination. Damaged wall tiles. Must be smooth and easily cleanable.

Topsy’s Popcorn

3702 Frederick Blvd.

No violations.

Triumph United Vending

5302 Stockyards

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces in disrepair. Must be smooth and easily cleanable.

Walmart

4201 N. Belt Highway

DELI

No violations.

Noncritical: Torn or broken door seals, hinges, etc. Must be maintained and working properly.

Wendy’s

1601 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

1411 S. Belt Highway

No violations.