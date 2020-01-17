54th Street
5103 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Big Biscuit
139 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Sharp, irregular surfaces. Must be smooth and easily cleanable.
Big Lots
1415 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Bode Ice Arena
2500 S.W. Parkway
No violations.
Chili’s
5105 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
China Super Buffet
617 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Food not stored six inches off floor. Food must be at least six inches off the ground. Plumbing in disrepair. Leaks, clogs, etc. must be fixed.
Claudia’s Kitchen
Basement of courthouse
Critical violations: Foods not labeled with discard date.
Noncritical: Food left uncovered. Must be covered to reduce risk of contamination.
The Crossing Outreach
701 S. Eighth St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Refrigeration equipment not maintaining correct temperature. Must be repaired or replaced.
El Maguey
4225 Commonwealth Drive
Critical violations: Foods not labeled with discard date.
Noncritical: Food not stored six inches off floor. Food must be at least six inches off the ground. In-service utensil not stored properly. Must not be stored in contact with food.
First and Last Chance Tavern
1817 Garfield Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged floor tiles. Must be smooth and easily cleanable.
Garfield Shell
909 Alabama
No violations.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Must be clean and clear of debris.
Great American Pizza Bakery
2300 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Restroom door must be self-closing.
Green Hills
7014 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Dirty floor/walls/ceiling. Must be cleaned regularly.
Ground Round
123 S. Sixth St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged floor tiles. Must be smooth and easily cleanable.
Maria Is Here
2420 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Plumbing in disrepair. Leaks, clogs, etc. must be fixed.
McDonald’s
4219 S. 169 Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Dirty floor/walls/ceiling. Must be cleaned regularly.
Mosaic Life Care
5325 Faraon St.
No violations.
The Office
815 S. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Food contact surfaces/equipment not clean (ice machine). Must clean and sanitize regularly.
Noncritical: Dirty floor/walls/ceiling. Must be cleaned regularly. Plumbing in disrepair. Leaks, clogs, etc. must be fixed.
Pie Five
3508 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Must be clean and clear of debris. Dirty floor/walls/ceiling. Must be cleaned regularly.
Pizza Royal
5723 Lake Ave.
No violations.
Pony Express Museum
914 Penn St.
No violations.
Pronto Express
3702 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Riverbluff Brewery
1224 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Sabor Latino
6118 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Sakura
2209 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Smooth Endings
3606 Beck Road
No violations.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Must be clean and clear of debris.
Taco Bandido
1601 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
Taco John’s
2205 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents are not clean. Must be cleaned to avoid contamination. Damaged wall tiles. Must be smooth and easily cleanable.
Topsy’s Popcorn
3702 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Triumph United Vending
5302 Stockyards
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces in disrepair. Must be smooth and easily cleanable.
Walmart
4201 N. Belt Highway
DELI
No violations.
Noncritical: Torn or broken door seals, hinges, etc. Must be maintained and working properly.
Wendy’s
1601 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
1411 S. Belt Highway
No violations.