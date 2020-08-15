Betty’s Café
6307 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Big Biscuit
139 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Body Fuel
6211 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Bracy’s Café
501 Francis St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged floor/walls must be repaired or replaced.
Brioche
114 N. Seventh St.
Critical violations: Employees may not eat/drink or smoke in kitchen or prep areas.
Burger King
715 E. Highland Ave.
No violations.
City Star
2120 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Crumbly Burger
2701 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Dairy Queen
3202 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
Dollar General
6500 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Dumpster lid not closed or inside trash containers not covered.
3420 S. 22nd St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood contact surfaces. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Restrooms and toilets must be cleaned regularly.
1601 Commerce Ave.
No violations.
3323 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
4800 S. 50th St.
No violations.
1708 Messanie St.
No violations.
El Maguey
4225 Commonwealth Drive
No violations.
Family Dollar
809 N. 22nd St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Restrooms and toilets must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floor/walls must be repaired or replaced. Dumpster lid not closed or inside trash containers not covered.
Fast Gas
841 S. 22nd St.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Sharp irregular surfaces should be level to avoid contamination or injury.
Fresh Fare
1702 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
Ford’s Drive-In
5028 Lake Ave.
No violations.
Frederick Inn
1627 Frederick Ave.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Frog Hop
2001 Messanie St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Vent hood and filters must be cleaned to avoid contamination. Dirty nonfood contact surfaces.
Garfield 66
1029 Garfield Ave.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Dirty non-food contact surfaces. Air vents need to be cleaned regularly to avoid contamination. Damaged floor/walls must be repaired or replaced
Geneo’s Pizza
811 Francis St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Gauges or sensors on warewashing equipment must be functioning properly.
Git N’ Split
2615 St. Joseph Ave.
Critical violations: Sanitizer in sink/warewasher not kept at proper levels. Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood contact surfaces. Refrigeration equipment does not maintain required temperature. Restrooms and toilets must be cleaned regularly.
Gold N’ Glaze Donuts
1825 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Green Hills
7014 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Improper thawing of products. Food must never be thawed at room temperature. Plumbing must be in good repair. Leak in roof must be repaired. Prep table moved to avoid contamination.
Ground Round
123 S. Sixth St.
No violations.
Hawkins 66
6401 Memorial Highway
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Holy Cow Creamery
2302 Mitchell Ave.
Critical violations: Foods that require temperature control must be held at 135 degrees (F) or more. Foods held overnight or removed from original packaging must be labeled with a discard date.
Hoof and Horn
429 Illinois St.
No violations.
Il Lazzarone
1628 Frederick Ave.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Little Caesars
2120 Mitchell Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged floor/walls must be repaired or replaced.
Longboards
106 S. Seventh St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Hair restraints must be used.
Maria Is Here
2420 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Mitchell Avenue Nutrition
3709 Mitchell Ave.
No violations.
Mokaska Coffee Co.
617 Felix St.
No violations.
Mosaic Life Care
5325 Faraon St.
No violations.
Mr. Goodcents
4315 Commonwealth Court
No violations.
Noncritical: Refrigeration equipment does not maintain required temperature.
MZK Olive Market
2403 Olive St.
No violations.
Pie Five
3508 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Unnecessary equipment or litter in trash enclosure.
Pizza Hut
6942 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
809 N. 22nd St.
No violations.
Pronto Café
2513 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Refrigeration equipment does not maintain required temperature.
Pronto Express
3702 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Rivermart
320 Edmond St.
No violations.
Simple Simon’s Pizza
5123 Lake Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents need to be cleaned regularly to avoid contamination.
Smokerz Outlet
1601 Frederick Ave.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
Sonic Drive-In
4303 Commonwealth Court
No violations.
5810 Lake Ave.
Critical violations: Facility must be free of insect infestation. Pest control is a must, and food waste receptacles must be covered.
Sotelo Mexican Restaurant
2715 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood contact surfaces.
Speedy’s
1704 Mitchell Ave.
No violations.
2420 Frederick Ave.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
1525 St. Joseph Ave.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces must be smooth, cleanable and free of breaks/cracks/etc.
Noncritical: No soap at hand sink. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Surfaces must be cleaned regularly.
Sweet Emotions Donuts
3506 S. 22nd St.
Critical violations: Direct connection to sewage system and drain must exist.
Taqueria Huaracheria
3830 King Hill Ave.
Critical violations: Employees may not eat/drink or smoke in kitchen or prep areas.
Noncritical: Improper thawing of products. Food must never be thawed at room temperature.
Tienda La Estrella
1201 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Universal Tropical Market
300 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
U.S. Oil
601 S. 22nd St.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.
3215 S. 22nd St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents need to be cleaned regularly to avoid contamination. Damaged floor/walls must be repaired or replaced.
Quick Stop
2143 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Second dumpster sitting on grass. Must be placed on hard, nonabsorbent surface.
Warrior Nutrition
511 Francis St.
No violations.