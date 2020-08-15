placeholder_restaurant
Betty’s Café

6307 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Big Biscuit

139 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Body Fuel

6211 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Bracy’s Café

501 Francis St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged floor/walls must be repaired or replaced.

Brioche

114 N. Seventh St.

Critical violations: Employees may not eat/drink or smoke in kitchen or prep areas.

Burger King

715 E. Highland Ave.

No violations.

City Star

2120 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Crumbly Burger

2701 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Dairy Queen

3202 St. Joseph Ave.

No violations.

Dollar General

6500 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Dumpster lid not closed or inside trash containers not covered.

3420 S. 22nd St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Dirty nonfood contact surfaces. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Restrooms and toilets must be cleaned regularly.

1601 Commerce Ave.

No violations.

3323 St. Joseph Ave.

No violations.

4800 S. 50th St.

No violations.

1708 Messanie St.

No violations.

El Maguey

4225 Commonwealth Drive

No violations.

Family Dollar

809 N. 22nd St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Restrooms and toilets must be cleaned regularly. Damaged floor/walls must be repaired or replaced. Dumpster lid not closed or inside trash containers not covered.

Fast Gas

841 S. 22nd St.

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.

Noncritical: Sharp irregular surfaces should be level to avoid contamination or injury.

Fresh Fare

1702 St. Joseph Ave.

No violations.

Ford’s Drive-In

5028 Lake Ave.

No violations.

Frederick Inn

1627 Frederick Ave.

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.

Frog Hop

2001 Messanie St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Vent hood and filters must be cleaned to avoid contamination. Dirty nonfood contact surfaces.

Garfield 66

1029 Garfield Ave.

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.

Noncritical: Dirty non-food contact surfaces. Air vents need to be cleaned regularly to avoid contamination. Damaged floor/walls must be repaired or replaced

Geneo’s Pizza

811 Francis St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Gauges or sensors on warewashing equipment must be functioning properly.

Git N’ Split

2615 St. Joseph Ave.

Critical violations: Sanitizer in sink/warewasher not kept at proper levels. Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.

Noncritical: Dirty nonfood contact surfaces. Refrigeration equipment does not maintain required temperature. Restrooms and toilets must be cleaned regularly.

Gold N’ Glaze Donuts

1825 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Green Hills

7014 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Improper thawing of products. Food must never be thawed at room temperature. Plumbing must be in good repair. Leak in roof must be repaired. Prep table moved to avoid contamination.

Ground Round

123 S. Sixth St.

No violations.

Hawkins 66

6401 Memorial Highway

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.

Holy Cow Creamery

2302 Mitchell Ave.

Critical violations: Foods that require temperature control must be held at 135 degrees (F) or more. Foods held overnight or removed from original packaging must be labeled with a discard date.

Hoof and Horn

429 Illinois St.

No violations.

Il Lazzarone

1628 Frederick Ave.

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.

Little Caesars

2120 Mitchell Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged floor/walls must be repaired or replaced.

Longboards

106 S. Seventh St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Hair restraints must be used.

Maria Is Here

2420 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Mitchell Avenue Nutrition

3709 Mitchell Ave.

No violations.

Mokaska Coffee Co.

617 Felix St.

No violations.

Mosaic Life Care

5325 Faraon St.

No violations.

Mr. Goodcents

4315 Commonwealth Court

No violations.

Noncritical: Refrigeration equipment does not maintain required temperature.

MZK Olive Market

2403 Olive St.

No violations.

Pie Five

3508 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Unnecessary equipment or litter in trash enclosure.

Pizza Hut

6942 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

809 N. 22nd St.

No violations.

Pronto Café

2513 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Refrigeration equipment does not maintain required temperature.

Pronto Express

3702 Frederick Blvd.

No violations.

Rivermart

320 Edmond St.

No violations.

Simple Simon’s Pizza

5123 Lake Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Air vents need to be cleaned regularly to avoid contamination.

Smokerz Outlet

1601 Frederick Ave.

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.

Sonic Drive-In

4303 Commonwealth Court

No violations.

5810 Lake Ave.

Critical violations: Facility must be free of insect infestation. Pest control is a must, and food waste receptacles must be covered.

Sotelo Mexican Restaurant

2715 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Dirty nonfood contact surfaces.

Speedy’s

1704 Mitchell Ave.

No violations.

2420 Frederick Ave.

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.

1525 St. Joseph Ave.

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces must be smooth, cleanable and free of breaks/cracks/etc.

Noncritical: No soap at hand sink. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Surfaces must be cleaned regularly.

Sweet Emotions Donuts

3506 S. 22nd St.

Critical violations: Direct connection to sewage system and drain must exist.

Taqueria Huaracheria

3830 King Hill Ave.

Critical violations: Employees may not eat/drink or smoke in kitchen or prep areas.

Noncritical: Improper thawing of products. Food must never be thawed at room temperature.

Tienda La Estrella

1201 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Universal Tropical Market

300 S. Belt Highway

No violations.

U.S. Oil

601 S. 22nd St.

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and utensils must be clean to sight and touch.

3215 S. 22nd St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Air vents need to be cleaned regularly to avoid contamination. Damaged floor/walls must be repaired or replaced.

Quick Stop

2143 St. Joseph Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Surfaces must be cleaned regularly. Second dumpster sitting on grass. Must be placed on hard, nonabsorbent surface.

Warrior Nutrition

511 Francis St.

No violations.