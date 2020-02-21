placeholder_restaurant
Adam’s Bar & Grill

1612 Commercial St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Food must be stored at least six inches off the floor.

Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art

2818 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Aldi’s

4132 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Aspen Leaf

3715 Frederick Blvd.

No violations.

Baskin Robbins

2301 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Bracy’s Café

501 Francis St.

No violations.

Cabbage Roll

2641 Lafayette St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged floors/walls/ceiling. Must repair or replace.

Café Belle Epoque

1141 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Café Pony Espresso

114 S. Eighth St.

No violations.

Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces.

Chick-Fil-A

5303 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

City Star

2120 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Air vents must be clean to avoid contamination.

Deluxe Truck Stop

4500 Packers Ave.

No violations.

Dunkin Donuts

1206 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

First Ward House LLC

2101 St. Joseph Ave.

No violations.

Hoof and Horn

429 Illinois Ave.

No violations.

Hunan Restaurant

406 N. 36th St.

No violations.

Interserv Community Center

5400 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Jake’s Restaurant

620 Edmond St.

Critical violations: Employees may not eat/drink/smoke in kitchen and prep areas.

Noncritical: Hot water at hand sink must reach at least 110 degrees. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.

Long John Silver’s

6104 Lake Ave.

No violations.

Luna’s Fine Dining Inc.

214 N. 20th St.

No violations.

Marek Catering

308 Illinois Ave.

No violations.

Mr. Big Shots Inc.

1811 Frederick Ave.

No violations.

Pappy’s Grill & Pub

2501 Messanie St.

No violation.

Noncritical: Damaged floors/walls/ceiling. Must be repaired or replaced.

Planet Sub

5301 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Rivermart

320 Edmond St.

Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and equipment must be cleaned regularly.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

3715 Frederick Blvd.

No violations.

Scooter’s

2410 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Simple Simon’s Pizza

5123 Lake Ave.

No violations.

Sodexo-Boehringer Ingelheim

3902 Gene Field Road

No violations.

Spanky & Buckwheat’s Smoke Pit

302 Illinois Ave.

No violations.

306 Illinois Ave.

No violations.

Texas Roadhouse

925 N. Belt Highway

Critical violations: Employees may not eat/drink/smoke in kitchen and prep areas. Food-contact surfaces and equipment must be cleaned regularly.

Noncritical: Air vents must be clean to avoid contamination.

Three Wishes Bakery

3702 Frederick Blvd.

No violations.

US Smoke Shop

5801 Lake Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged floors/walls/ceiling. Must repair or replace.

Waffle House

4223 Commonwealth Court

No violations.

Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Air vents must be clean to avoid contamination. Dirty and damaged floors/walls/ceiling. Must be repaired or replaced and cleaned regularly.

Walmart

3022 S. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged floors/walls/ceiling. Must be repaired or replaced.