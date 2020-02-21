Adam’s Bar & Grill
1612 Commercial St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Food must be stored at least six inches off the floor.
Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art
2818 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Aldi’s
4132 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Aspen Leaf
3715 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Baskin Robbins
2301 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Bracy’s Café
501 Francis St.
No violations.
Cabbage Roll
2641 Lafayette St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged floors/walls/ceiling. Must repair or replace.
Café Belle Epoque
1141 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Café Pony Espresso
114 S. Eighth St.
No violations.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces.
Chick-Fil-A
5303 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
City Star
2120 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents must be clean to avoid contamination.
Deluxe Truck Stop
4500 Packers Ave.
No violations.
Dunkin Donuts
1206 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
First Ward House LLC
2101 St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
Hoof and Horn
429 Illinois Ave.
No violations.
Hunan Restaurant
406 N. 36th St.
No violations.
Interserv Community Center
5400 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Jake’s Restaurant
620 Edmond St.
Critical violations: Employees may not eat/drink/smoke in kitchen and prep areas.
Noncritical: Hot water at hand sink must reach at least 110 degrees. Dirty walls/floors/ceiling must be cleaned regularly.
Long John Silver’s
6104 Lake Ave.
No violations.
Luna’s Fine Dining Inc.
214 N. 20th St.
No violations.
Marek Catering
308 Illinois Ave.
No violations.
Mr. Big Shots Inc.
1811 Frederick Ave.
No violations.
Pappy’s Grill & Pub
2501 Messanie St.
No violation.
Noncritical: Damaged floors/walls/ceiling. Must be repaired or replaced.
Planet Sub
5301 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Rivermart
320 Edmond St.
Critical violations: Food-contact surfaces and equipment must be cleaned regularly.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
3715 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Scooter’s
2410 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Simple Simon’s Pizza
5123 Lake Ave.
No violations.
Sodexo-Boehringer Ingelheim
3902 Gene Field Road
No violations.
Spanky & Buckwheat’s Smoke Pit
302 Illinois Ave.
No violations.
306 Illinois Ave.
No violations.
Texas Roadhouse
925 N. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Employees may not eat/drink/smoke in kitchen and prep areas. Food-contact surfaces and equipment must be cleaned regularly.
Noncritical: Air vents must be clean to avoid contamination.
Three Wishes Bakery
3702 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
US Smoke Shop
5801 Lake Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged floors/walls/ceiling. Must repair or replace.
Waffle House
4223 Commonwealth Court
No violations.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Air vents must be clean to avoid contamination. Dirty and damaged floors/walls/ceiling. Must be repaired or replaced and cleaned regularly.
Walmart
3022 S. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged floors/walls/ceiling. Must be repaired or replaced.