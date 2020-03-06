Aramark Campus Dining
4525 Downs Drive
DELI
No violations.
CAFETERIA
No violations.
RESTAURANT
No violations.
C-STORE
No violations.
BAKERY
No violations.
CAFÉ
No violations.
Benton Club
402 N. Seventh St.
Critical violations: Food must be adequately cooled after cooking before it is served.
Betty’s Café
6307 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Biggin’s Sports Bar & Grill
408 Hickory St.
Critical violations: Leaking/damaged plumbing must be repaired or replaced.
Noncritical: All sinks must be stocked with disposable hand towels and/or dryers.
Burger King
715 E. Highland Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Must be cleaned regularly. Sharp irregular surfaces. Must be kept level for easy cleaning/maintenance.
1212 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Must be cleaned regularly.
Casey’s
2332 S. 22nd St.
No violations.
401 E. Hyde Park Ave.
No violations.
Country Café Express
802 Mitchell Ave.
No violations.
Cracker Barrel
915 N. Woodbine Road
No violations.
The Diner at Rosecrans
100 N.W. Rosecrans Road
Critical violations: Must have a designated person in charge at all hours of operation. Employees may not eat/drink/smoke in kitchen and prep areas.
Fastgas
1702A St. Joseph Ave.
No violations.
Ford’s Drive In
5028 Lake Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged walls/floors/ceiling. Must be repaired or replaced.
Frontier Casino
777 Winners Circle
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents must be clean of dust/debris to reduce risk of contamination.
Hy-Vee
201 N. Belt Highway
SALAD BAR
No violations.
Noncritical: Food must remain covered when not in use to reduce risk of contamination.
DELI
No violations.
CATERING
No violations.
RESTAURANT
No violations.
Independent Child Montessori School
1302 N. 49th Terrace
Critical violations: Foods must be separated and protected to prevent cross contamination.
King Hill Mart & Liquor
4702 King Hill Ave.
No violations.
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Must be cleaned regularly.
Le Peep
919 N. Woodbine Road
No violations.
Noncritical: Air vents must be clean of dust/debris to reduce risk of contamination. Damaged walls/floors/ceiling. Must be repaired or replaced.
Lean Kitchen
3500 N. Village Drive
Critical violations: Food must be adequately cooled after cooking before it is served.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Must be cleaned regularly.
1401 S. Belt Highway
Critical violations: Food must be adequately cooled after cooking before it is served.
Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Must be cleaned regularly.
McAlister’s Deli
3815 Frederick Blvd.
No violations.
Noncritical: Unshielded lights. Shatterproof lights or shields/covers are required to prevent broken glass and food contamination.
Moila Country Club
701 N. Noyes Blvd.
No violations.
Pop’s Place
238 Illinois Ave.
No violations.
Price Chopper
2219 N. Belt Highway
DELI
No violations.
Noncritical: Cloths for wiping/cleaning must be stored in sanitizer. Door seals/hinges must be properly maintained.
Quick Stop
6379 Memorial Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: Damaged walls/floors/ceiling. Must be repaired or replaced. Restroom door must be self-closing.
Red Lobster
4101 Frederick Ave.
Critical violations: Backflow device is not present/failing. Must be repaired or replaced.
Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Must be cleaned regularly. Insufficient light. Replace with code-compliant light. Trashcans are dirty. Must be cleaned to reduce odors and pests.
Sotelo Mexican Restaurant
2110 Francis St.
Critical violations: Employees may not eat/drink/smoke in kitchen and prep areas. Sanitizer in sink/warewasher not at proper levels.
Noncritical: All sinks must be stocked with disposable hand towels and/or dryers.
Subway
3114 N. Belt Highway
No violations.
Noncritical: All sinks must be stocked with disposable hand towels and/or dryers. Sinks may not be used for purpose other than handwashing. Plumbing must be in good repair with no leaks or clogs.