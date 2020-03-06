placeholder_restaurant
Aramark Campus Dining

4525 Downs Drive

DELI

No violations.

CAFETERIA

No violations.

RESTAURANT

No violations.

C-STORE

No violations.

BAKERY

No violations.

CAFÉ

No violations.

Benton Club

402 N. Seventh St.

Critical violations: Food must be adequately cooled after cooking before it is served.

Betty’s Café

6307 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Biggin’s Sports Bar & Grill

408 Hickory St.

Critical violations: Leaking/damaged plumbing must be repaired or replaced.

Noncritical: All sinks must be stocked with disposable hand towels and/or dryers.

Burger King

715 E. Highland Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Must be cleaned regularly. Sharp irregular surfaces. Must be kept level for easy cleaning/maintenance.

1212 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Must be cleaned regularly.

Casey’s

2332 S. 22nd St.

No violations.

401 E. Hyde Park Ave.

No violations.

Country Café Express

802 Mitchell Ave.

No violations.

Cracker Barrel

915 N. Woodbine Road

No violations.

The Diner at Rosecrans

100 N.W. Rosecrans Road

Critical violations: Must have a designated person in charge at all hours of operation. Employees may not eat/drink/smoke in kitchen and prep areas.

Fastgas

1702A St. Joseph Ave.

No violations.

Ford’s Drive In

5028 Lake Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged walls/floors/ceiling. Must be repaired or replaced.

Frontier Casino

777 Winners Circle

No violations.

Noncritical: Air vents must be clean of dust/debris to reduce risk of contamination.

Hy-Vee

201 N. Belt Highway

SALAD BAR

No violations.

Noncritical: Food must remain covered when not in use to reduce risk of contamination.

DELI

No violations.

CATERING

No violations.

RESTAURANT

No violations.

Independent Child Montessori School

1302 N. 49th Terrace

Critical violations: Foods must be separated and protected to prevent cross contamination.

King Hill Mart & Liquor

4702 King Hill Ave.

No violations.

Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Must be cleaned regularly.

Le Peep

919 N. Woodbine Road

No violations.

Noncritical: Air vents must be clean of dust/debris to reduce risk of contamination. Damaged walls/floors/ceiling. Must be repaired or replaced.

Lean Kitchen

3500 N. Village Drive

Critical violations: Food must be adequately cooled after cooking before it is served.

Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Must be cleaned regularly.

1401 S. Belt Highway

Critical violations: Food must be adequately cooled after cooking before it is served.

Noncritical: Dirty nonfood-contact surfaces. Must be cleaned regularly.

McAlister’s Deli

3815 Frederick Blvd.

No violations.

Noncritical: Unshielded lights. Shatterproof lights or shields/covers are required to prevent broken glass and food contamination.

Moila Country Club

701 N. Noyes Blvd.

No violations.

Pop’s Place

238 Illinois Ave.

No violations.

Price Chopper

2219 N. Belt Highway

DELI

No violations.

Noncritical: Cloths for wiping/cleaning must be stored in sanitizer. Door seals/hinges must be properly maintained.

Quick Stop

6379 Memorial Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: Damaged walls/floors/ceiling. Must be repaired or replaced. Restroom door must be self-closing.

Red Lobster

4101 Frederick Ave.

Critical violations: Backflow device is not present/failing. Must be repaired or replaced.

Noncritical: Dirty walls/floors/ceiling. Must be cleaned regularly. Insufficient light. Replace with code-compliant light. Trashcans are dirty. Must be cleaned to reduce odors and pests.

Sotelo Mexican Restaurant

2110 Francis St.

Critical violations: Employees may not eat/drink/smoke in kitchen and prep areas. Sanitizer in sink/warewasher not at proper levels.

Noncritical: All sinks must be stocked with disposable hand towels and/or dryers.

Subway

3114 N. Belt Highway

No violations.

Noncritical: All sinks must be stocked with disposable hand towels and/or dryers. Sinks may not be used for purpose other than handwashing. Plumbing must be in good repair with no leaks or clogs.