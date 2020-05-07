Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
- Amanda Leann Hughes, 33, 1017 S. 11th St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony forgery.
- Jerry A. Makemson, 58, 4332 Ashland Ave., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Prison
- Jakey Allen Mitchell, 41, 402 E. Kansas Ave., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport.
- Jailed
- Adam McCollum, 29, 5307 Red Barn Lane, 35 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 35 days served and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
- Adam McCollum, 29, 5307 Red Barn Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.