placeholder_court2

Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.

Division 4

Judge Daniel Kellogg

Prison
  • Amanda Leann Hughes, 33, 1017 S. 11th St., seven years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony forgery.
  • Jerry A. Makemson, 58, 4332 Ashland Ave., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Division 5

Judge Keith Marquart

Prison
  • Jakey Allen Mitchell, 41, 402 E. Kansas Ave., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport.
  • Jailed
  • Adam McCollum, 29, 5307 Red Barn Lane, 35 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 35 days served and court costs waived.

Division 6

Judge Rebecca Spencer

  • Adam McCollum, 29, 5307 Red Barn Lane, two years of probation for misdemeanor nonsupport and court costs waived.