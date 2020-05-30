- Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 5
- Judge Keith Marquart
- Jailed
- Mark Allen Venneman, 53, 2422 S. 17th St., 49 days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor domestic assault with credit given for 37 days served.
- Roberto Villegas Ayala, 56, 1222 Angelique St., nine days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for nine days served and court costs waived.
Division 6
- Judge Rebecca Spencer
- Jailed
- Matthew Wayne Williams, 33, 10303 S.W. State Route JJ, 120 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor resisting or interfering with arrest/detention/stop with credit given for any days served.