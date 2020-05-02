Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
- David Elzy Despain, 34, 501 Faraon St., eight years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
- Tyson Lee Martin, 29, 5213 Junior Drive, six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
- Todd M. Dilts, 46, 3410 Olive St., four years of probation for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Todd M. Dilts, 46, 3410 Olive St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Jailed
- Robert L. Bledsoe Jr., 54, Atchison, Kansas, 63 days in Buchanan County jail for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated with credit given for 3 days served.
Suspended sentence
- Laron Eugene Betts, 45, Kansas City, Missouri, six months probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license and court costs waived.