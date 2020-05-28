Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
- Garry R. Kunzler, 36, 1201 Angelique St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Arthur Brown Jr., 37, 525 Jules St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Arthur Brown Jr., 37, 525 Jules St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
- Beecher A. Jones, 56, Kansas City, Missouri, six months in the Buchanan County jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Prison
- Devin Slade Cox, 19, 3305 Faraon St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Suspended sentence
- Melissa G. Nichols, 41, 6627 King Hill Ave., five years of probation for felony receiving stolen property.
- Nathan Tyler Chavez, 35, 818 Pendleton St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Nathan Tyler Chavez, 35, 818 Pendleton St., four years of probation for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Prison
- Tye Kempinger, 49, Osceola, Missouri, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport.