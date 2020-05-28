placeholder_court2

Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.

Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Prison
  • Garry R. Kunzler, 36, 1201 Angelique St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Arthur Brown Jr., 37, 525 Jules St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Arthur Brown Jr., 37, 525 Jules St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
  • Beecher A. Jones, 56, Kansas City, Missouri, six months in the Buchanan County jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Division 4

Judge Daniel Kellogg

Prison
  • Devin Slade Cox, 19, 3305 Faraon St., two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony possession of a controlled substance.
Suspended sentence
  • Melissa G. Nichols, 41, 6627 King Hill Ave., five years of probation for felony receiving stolen property.
  • Nathan Tyler Chavez, 35, 818 Pendleton St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Nathan Tyler Chavez, 35, 818 Pendleton St., four years of probation for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Division 5

Judge Keith Marquart

Prison
  • Tye Kempinger, 49, Osceola, Missouri, two years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony nonsupport.