placeholder_court2

Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.

Division 3

Judge Patrick Robb

Prison
  • Garry R. Kunzler, 36, 1201 Angelique St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Garry R. Kunzler, 36, 1201 Angelique St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Dakota Lee Antle, 27, 405 S. 16th St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
    • Jailed
  • Dakota Lee Antle, 27, 405 S. 16th St., three months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage.

    • Division 4

    Judge Daniel Kellogg

    Suspended sentence
  • Jeremiah Eli Paden, 43, 2706 1/2 St. Joseph Ave., three years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

    • Division 6

    Judge Rebecca Spencer

    Suspended sentence
  • Jarrod Ray Cotter, 29, Oregon, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
  • Destiny L. Drennen, 20, 2223 N. Third St., two years of probation for misdemeanor hindering prosecution.