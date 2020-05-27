Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
PrisonGarry R. Kunzler, 36, 1201 Angelique St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Garry R. Kunzler, 36, 1201 Angelique St., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Dakota Lee Antle, 27, 405 S. 16th St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony tampering with a vehicle and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
JailedDakota Lee Antle, 27, 405 S. 16th St., three months in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor property damage.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Suspended sentenceJeremiah Eli Paden, 43, 2706 1/2 St. Joseph Ave., three years of probation for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentenceJarrod Ray Cotter, 29, Oregon, Missouri, four years of probation for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.Destiny L. Drennen, 20, 2223 N. Third St., two years of probation for misdemeanor hindering prosecution.