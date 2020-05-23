Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
JailedPaul Emery Langford, 42, Kansas City, Missouri, 168 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport.Kyle B. White, 19, 307 W. Hyde Park Ave., 106 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor assault with credit given for 93 days served and court costs waived.Craig Steven Wood, 24, 701 N. Ninth St., 42 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor tampering with a vehicle with credit given for 42 days served and court costs waived.Tyler Lee Collings, 29, 2720 Blackwell Road, 112 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony nonsupport and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
JailedDavonte Wilson, 27, 2713 Olive St., 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.Colby Lee-Nelvin Perks, 28, 3419 Christie Lane, 30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.
30 days in the Buchanan County Jail for misdemeanor nonsupport with credit given for 30 days served and court costs waived.