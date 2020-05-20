placeholder_court2

Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.

Division 4

Judge Daniel Kellogg

Prison
  • Tyler Lee Collings, 29, 2720 Blackwell Road, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Nathan Steven Michael Guyer, 20, 6204 Grant St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony domestic assault.