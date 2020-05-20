Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
PrisonTyler Lee Collings, 29, 2720 Blackwell Road, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Tyler Lee Collings, 29, 2720 Blackwell Road, four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.Nathan Steven Michael Guyer, 20, 6204 Grant St., three years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony domestic assault.