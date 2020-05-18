Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Jailed
- Jessy Markus, 20, 1807 N. 36th St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
- Raymond L.D. Smith, 38, 1822 Olive St., four years of probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
- Arthur Hill, 32, 1911 Savannah Ave., four years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
- Preston Joseph Ray Seever, 25, 1111 S. 19th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.