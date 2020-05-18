placeholder_court2

Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.

Division 4

Judge Daniel Kellogg

Jailed
  • Jessy Markus, 20, 1807 N. 36th St., six months in the Buchanan County Jail for felony assault and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Suspended sentence
  • Raymond L.D. Smith, 38, 1822 Olive St., four years of probation for felony unlawful use of a weapon and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
  • Arthur Hill, 32, 1911 Savannah Ave., four years of probation for felony receiving stolen property and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.

Division 5

Judge Keith Marquart

Suspended sentence
  • Preston Joseph Ray Seever, 25, 1111 S. 19th St., six months of probation for misdemeanor driving with suspended/revoked license and court costs waived.