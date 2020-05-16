placeholder_court2
  • Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.

    • Division 3

  • Judge Patrick Robb
  • Prison
  • Troy Christopher Brown, 50, 902 W. Valley St., five years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony forgery.
  • Troy Christopher Brown, 50, 902 W. Valley St., five years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony delivery of controlled substance.
  • Troy Christopher Brown, 50, 902 W. Valley St., five years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony unlawful possession of a firearm.
  • Suspended sentence
  • Shana R. Land, 28, Sheridan, Missouri, four years probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fees and court costs.

    • Division 4

  • Judge Daniel Kellogg
  • Prison
  • Nathan Steven Michael Guyer, 20, 6204 Grant St., three years in Missouri Department of Corrections for felony stealing and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.