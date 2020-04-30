Defendants pleaded guilty unless otherwise stated.
Division 4
Judge Daniel Kellogg
Suspended sentence
Brian W. Almanza, 34, no address provided, four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Phillip M. Walker, 42, 601 E. Hyde Park Ave., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Randall L. Kieser Jr., 44, 2622 Mulberry St., four years of probation for felony resisting/interfering with arrest for a felony and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Randall L. Kieser Jr., 44, 2622 Mulberry St., four years of probation for felony resisting arrest/detention/stop by fleeing — creating substantial risk of injury or death and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Dylan W. Oliver, 27, Dearborn, Missouri, four years of probation for felony burglary and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Joshua J. Frazer, 29, 622 N. 22nd St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Joshua J. Frazer, 29, 622 N. 22nd St., four years of probation for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.