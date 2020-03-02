Defendants pleaded guilty
unless otherwise stated
Division 3
Judge Patrick Robb
Prison
Mark E. Christmas, 54, 2211 Doniphan Ave., four years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for felony driving while intoxicated and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Jailed
Mark D. Johnson, 44, O’Fallon, Missouri, 14 days in the Buchanan County Jail for felony possession of a controlled substance and 30 days to pay fines and court costs.
Division 5
Judge Keith Marquart
Suspended sentence
Jacob A. Claycomb, 32, 812 S. 11th St., four years of probation for felony nonsupport.
Mason Cane Hallman, 19, 3101 S. 36th St., two years of probation for misdemeanor assault and court costs waived.
Division 6
Judge Rebecca Spencer
Suspended sentence
Trison Joseph Bringus, 29, 3507 S. 40th Terrace, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Brandie Michele Thornton, 42, Clarksdale, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor operating a vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility.
Brandon L. Jackson, 38, Easton, Missouri, six months of probation for misdemeanor failure to drive on right half of roadway — causing threat of accident.
Fined
Kaylee Dawn Pinkerton, 20, 2425 S. 15th St., $10 fine for driver/passenger failure to wear seat belt properly.